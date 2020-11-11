UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Win GB Election With Overwhelming Majority: Sheikh Rashid

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

PTI to win GB election with overwhelming majority: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday expressed hope Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the election in Gilgit-Baltistan with overwhelming majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday expressed hope Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the election in Gilgit-Baltistan with overwhelming majority.

Both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would face the defeat in GB election and it would be held in transparent manner, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were not supporting PPP and PML-N's corrupts leaders in the elections. The opposition parties were divided in different groups and they could not dislodge the incumbent government through protest or sit-ins, he added.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had registered corruption cases against each other.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was involved in Rs 25 billion corruption charges and he might be disqualified in the same case, he added.

He said the corruption and money laundering cases against the Sharif family would reach logical conclusion soon.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rashid Same Money Muslim Family Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

KF Chairman, Vice Prime Minister of Chechen Republ ..

13 seconds ago

Effective use of information technology key in mod ..

2 minutes ago

S.M. Muneer hopes for UBG sweeping in FPCCI electi ..

2 minutes ago

CPEC to help Pakistan achieve its economic goals: ..

2 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE Envi ..

30 minutes ago

DFPO program introduced as master franchisee of Pa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.