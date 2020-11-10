PTI to win GB Legislative Assembly elections with landslide majority: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would win a landslide majority in the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections on November 15.

Addressing a rally at Daghoni-Ghanchay, Gilgit-Baltistan, the minister said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan would cost votes to PTI in coming elections.

He said that PTI after coming to power in GB would bring the area at par with the developed areas.

He said that Gilgit-Baltistan is the first gate of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), adding that GB was ignored in CPEC by the previous government, it was the PTI government that announced CPEC projects in GB and allocated economic zone in the region, he added.

The minister said PTI government has decided to give status of province to G-B and the credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the past rulers did not provided health and education facilities to people whereas the roads of the area also also remained in bad condition.

The minister said that Gilgit-Chitral road has been made part of CPEC and it would be linked with Swat Motorway to provide modern road facilities to the people of GB.

He said that people of GB would be given Insaf Health Insurance cards and every family would be provided medical cover.

Murad Saeed criticized PPP and PML-N who ruled the GB but did nothing for the development of the area.

He said that PTI government has already approved many projects for the development of GB. He said that PTI government has given approval for the up-gradation of Karakoram Highway which would facilitate safe and comfortable journey.

The minister said that PPP remained in power but it did nothing for the betterment of GB people, adding that even in Sindh province where PPP was rulling, the most stunted children were born in Thar district.

He said that Nawaz Sharif escaped to England.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown keen interest in promotion of tourism across the country particularly Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said that promotion of tourism would help in creating job opportunities and will also bring prosperity in the local communities.

Murad Saeed said that CPEC project was also very important for Gilgit-Baltistan like it was for other parts of the country.

He said that special steps being taken to extend maximum advantages of CPEC to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur also addressed the rally.