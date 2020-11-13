PTI to win GB polls with thumping majority: Hammad Azhar

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will win elections of Gilgit-Baltistan with a thumping majority.

Speaking at the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) here on Friday, he said the opposition had accepted its defeat in the GB elections.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged the most favourite leader in Gilgit-Baltistan due to his people-friendly policies and all surveys were showing popularity of the prime minister.

The PTI government had given a historic package to the industry to boost its activities for progress and prosperity of the country besides generating job employment. He added that cut in power prices would have positive impact on the industry and the national economy would strengthen.