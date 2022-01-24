PTI to win general election 2023 with its performance: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that PTI would succeed once again with its performance, just as PTI has returned due to its performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that PTI would succeed once again with its performance, just as PTI has returned due to its performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a tweet, he hoped that general elections would be held in October 2023 next year and the people would once again vote for Prime Minister Imran Khan.