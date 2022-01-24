UrduPoint.com

PTI To Win General Election 2023 With Its Performance: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 01:53 PM

PTI to win general election 2023 with its performance: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that PTI would succeed once again with its performance, just as PTI has returned due to its performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Monday said that PTI would succeed once again with its performance, just as PTI has returned due to its performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a tweet, he hoped that general elections would be held in October 2023 next year and the people would once again vote for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vote October

Recent Stories

Beijing warns of heavy air pollution during Winter ..

Beijing warns of heavy air pollution during Winter Olympics

39 seconds ago
 Australian Olympic team finalised for Beijing

Australian Olympic team finalised for Beijing

42 seconds ago
 Australia approves Novavax vaccine amid battle aga ..

Australia approves Novavax vaccine amid battle against Omicron wave

44 seconds ago
 The City School hosted four days and evenings of M ..

The City School hosted four days and evenings of Model United Nations

34 minutes ago
 Singapore's MAS core inflation rises to 2.1 pct in ..

Singapore's MAS core inflation rises to 2.1 pct in December 2021

8 minutes ago
 S.Korea registers 212,459 breakthrough COVID-19 in ..

S.Korea registers 212,459 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.