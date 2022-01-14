UrduPoint.com

PTI To Win General Elections 2023 With Majority: Zartaj Gull

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Friday said the government would complete its constitutional tenure as PTI would win the next general elections of 2023 with majority on the basis of its five years performance.

Talking to a private tv channel, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was well aware about the public issues as it was trying to resolve them amicably.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had full capabilities to address all the national issues in effective manners, adding he (PM) wanted to uplift the living standard of the common man.

The minister said the government was trying to stream line the country's system.

Replying to a question, she said the opposition was trying to topple the incumbent government from the day first but they had not such capacity to achieve their objective in that regard, adding opposition parties were failed to get public support against the government.

Zartaj Gull said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went to abroad on the basis of health issues but he did not admit in any hospital in London for the purpose till date and he was declared absconder from the courts.

Sharif family had established properties abroad from the public money as they were involved in money laundering and looting the national wealth ruthlessly, she added.

Replying to another query, she said the government had imposed tax on wealthy people but not on the poor masses as the prime minister did not want to put any financial pressure on the common people.

She said the opposition were responsible for all the national issues in the real sense but the incumbent government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to resolve all the problems.

