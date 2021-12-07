PTI to win general elections 2023 with thumping majority: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said, the government was focusing on next general elections rather than bye elections as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the elections of 2023 with thumping majority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI government and its leadership strongly believed winning the elections by performance rather than using illegal means.

The SAPM said the people of NA,133 constituency did not take interest in the bye election because PTI was not contesting there.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has become a Dead Horse and the incumbent government was not scared from its dramas.

Usman Dar said the present opposition had proved that it was incompetent and the PDM would not succeed in toppling the incumbent government.