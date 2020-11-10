UrduPoint.com
PTI To Win Gilgit-Baltistan Election With Thumping Majority: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

PTI to win Gilgit-Baltistan election with thumping majority: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would win the upcoming election in the northern areas with thumping majority and people of Gilgit-Baltistan had rejected Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party.

Talking to news channel, he said the people of Gilgit Baltistan were supporting the leadership of PTI and the party's workers in the campaign.

The minister also recalled that the Pakistan Muslim League-N had a government in Gilgit Baltistan for five years and due to its poor performance would lose the upcoming election The minister said similarly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should tell what his party would do for the people of Gilgit Baltistan where his party had government for a period of five year and the two parties would be defeated in the election.

He said PML-N members were ready to separate their way from Nawaz Sharif because they were against of his narrative which he adopted against the national institutions, adding they would soon announce publicly.

He said there was no clear objective of the Pakistan Democratic Movement that whether it was launched to protect personal interests of its leadership or in favour of the people.

