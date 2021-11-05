UrduPoint.com

PTI To Win LB Elections With Thumping Majority: Buppi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:29 PM

PTI to win LB elections with thumping majority: Buppi

Senator and PTI South Punjab president, Aon Abbas Buppi claimed on Friday that PTI would win Local Bodies elections with thumping majority

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Senator and PTI South Punjab president, Aon Abbas Buppi claimed on Friday that PTI would win Local Bodies elections with thumping majority.

Speaking a meeting of Pakistan Thereek -i-Insaf (PTI), 11 districts presidents and general secretaries here on Friday, he asked party workers to prepare themselves for LB elections with full force to be held in March next year.

He stated that tickets to aspirants would be awarded on merit adding that process of reorganization would proceed with consultation of party workers.

He informed that a big workers convocation would be arranged in Multan in days to come after reorganization of party and convocations in different cities of South Punjab.

General Secretary South Punjab, Moeen Raiz Qureshi also spoke on the occasion.

