PTI To Win LG Polls In Karachi, Hyderabad: Imran Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi has said that PTI will be successful in local body elections with a huge majority and this time the mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said like the rest of the country, the people of Hyderabad also want change.

He said that the PTI workers should make full preparations for the upcoming municipal elections because PTI will win and elect their own mayors in Hyderabad, Karachi and other cities.

