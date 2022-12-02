PTI to win LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: Imran Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi has said that PTI will be successful in local body elections with a huge majority and this time the mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Qureshi has said that PTI will be successful in local body elections with a huge majority and this time the mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said like the rest of the country, the people of Hyderabad also want change.

He said that the PTI workers should make full preparations for the upcoming municipal elections because PTI will win and elect their own mayors in Hyderabad, Karachi and other cities.