PTI To Win Local Bodies Elections In Sindh: Arbab Rahim

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

PTI to win local bodies elections in Sindh: Arbab Rahim

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will sweep next local bodies election in Sindh as strict accountability would be initiated against thieves and dacoits who had plundered national exchequer during 14 years PPP rule in the province.

Addressing a press conference at Tando Muhammad Khan Press Club, PTI leader said Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon pay special visits to Sindh during which a large number of prominent personalities would announce to join PTI.

He said Pakistan People's Party had committed massive corruption in the province and it had plundered public money.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to start action against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) corrupt elements, Arbab Rahim said and added that after NAB's action PPP ministers would go under ground to save themselves from clutches of the anti corruption watchdog.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to pay heed towards Sindh and he was aware of the mismanagement committed by the PPP government in the province for the last 14 years.

Arbab Rahim said people of Sindh under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would reject PPP in upcoming local bodies as well as general elections.

He said PTI government had brought country on the track of prosperity and development under prudent policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and days are not far when Pakistan would emerge as developed country on the comity of nations.

Replying to a question, Arbab Rahim said PTI will form next governments in the centre as well as in all provinces with thumping majority on the basis of its performance.

