PTI to win local body elections; claims Ejaz Alam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Wednesday said the country was heading on a way leading to progress and prosperity due to transparent policies of incumbent government.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) will win the upcoming local body elections by cleaning Pakistan Muslim League (PML N) from Punjab too.

The provincial minister expressed these views while talking to secretary general women wing and coordinator human rights South Punjab Quran Fatima at her residence here.

He said that South Punjab secretariat has been made fully functional to end the sense of deprivation among the people of the area and it would directly benefit the masses.

Ejaz Alam hailed the services of Qurban Fatima for the party. He said that incumbent government was taking initiatives for the uplift of South Punjab and added that establishment of new university in DG Khan and Nishtar-II hospital project in Multan would enhance health and education facilities further.

He said the steps were being taken to control inflation as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.