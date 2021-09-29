UrduPoint.com

PTI To Win Local Body Elections; Claims Ejaz Alam

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:18 PM

PTI to win local body elections; claims Ejaz Alam

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Wednesday said the country was heading on a way leading to progress and prosperity due to transparent policies of incumbent government

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Wednesday said the country was heading on a way leading to progress and prosperity due to transparent policies of incumbent government.

He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) will win the upcoming local body elections by cleaning Pakistan Muslim League (PML N) from Punjab too.

The provincial minister expressed these views while talking to secretary general women wing and coordinator human rights South Punjab Quran Fatima at her residence here.

He said that South Punjab secretariat has been made fully functional to end the sense of deprivation among the people of the area and it would directly benefit the masses.

Ejaz Alam hailed the services of Qurban Fatima for the party. He said that incumbent government was taking initiatives for the uplift of South Punjab and added that establishment of new university in DG Khan and Nishtar-II hospital project in Multan would enhance health and education facilities further.

He said the steps were being taken to control inflation as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Local Body Elections Education Punjab Progress Women Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

6 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

36 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral reloca ..

AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral relocation research efforts

36 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

1 hour ago
 RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.