PTI To Win NA-249 By-elections; Parliamentary Leader

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly Bilal Ghaffar on Wednesday hoped that PTI candidate would win NA-249 by-election.

He said that PTI-led government commenced development works in Baldia and other areas of the constituency, adding that people were happy with their performance, said a news release issued here.

People supported PTI and its candidate Amjad Afridi would win the by-elections, he said.

