PTI To Win Next Elections After Projection Of Its Performance: Zartaj

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

PTI to win next elections after projection of its performance: Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would win next general elections after showing progress and development works to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would win next general elections after showing progress and development works to people.

The PTI government had introduced Ahsaas program, health insurance card system for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and the Punjab besides launching Kamyab Jawan program in the country, she said while talking to a private television channel.

Despite COVID, she said the incumbent government has successfully managed and maintained economy of Pakistan. Expressing dismay over weak performance of Pakistan Muslim League-N, she said the leaders of PML-N had been involved in looting the national exchequer through different projects.

The last regime of PML-N, could not build an international standard hospital in Lahore for treatment of Nawaz Sharif, shestated. The PML-N leaders are facing corruption and money laundering charges, she said. Lauding the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for Pakistan, she said the people would vote for PTI in the local bodies (LB), elections and general elections due to development projects being completed in different parts of the country.

