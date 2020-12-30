PTI to win next elections on performance basis: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not only complete its tenure but also make a clean sweep in the next general elections on the basis of its performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not only complete its tenure but also make a clean sweep in the next general elections on the basis of its performance. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that present government was making strenuous efforts for improving governance and economy and in this regard, all necessary measures were being taken to achieve the objectives.

He said that the leaders of opposition alliance PDM were enjoying luxuries life on looted public money.

The PTI government has also set its target to recover the entire looted and plundered wealth of Pakistan.

All looters and plunderers would be taken to accountability without any discrimination.

He said that PPP was in the power in Sindh for 15 years but it had not done any worth-mentioning work for the betterment and welfare of the people.

The mission of the opposition was only to save its own theft and for this purpose, they were trying to befool the people.

Habib said that the PDM was only scoring points at every critical juncture, including coronavirus issue. But no matter how much noise they make, they will not be awarded NRO.

He asked the opposition parties not to put entire nation on risk of coronavirus pandemic. He said that coronavirus was spreading very fast around the world once again. After rapid escalation in COVID-19 cases, there was no room for a single moment of omission.