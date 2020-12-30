UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Win Next Elections On Performance Basis: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:06 PM

PTI to win next elections on performance basis: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not only complete its tenure but also make a clean sweep in the next general elections on the basis of its performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not only complete its tenure but also make a clean sweep in the next general elections on the basis of its performance. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that present government was making strenuous efforts for improving governance and economy and in this regard, all necessary measures were being taken to achieve the objectives.

He said that the leaders of opposition alliance PDM were enjoying luxuries life on looted public money.

The PTI government has also set its target to recover the entire looted and plundered wealth of Pakistan.

All looters and plunderers would be taken to accountability without any discrimination.

He said that PPP was in the power in Sindh for 15 years but it had not done any worth-mentioning work for the betterment and welfare of the people.

The mission of the opposition was only to save its own theft and for this purpose, they were trying to befool the people.

Habib said that the PDM was only scoring points at every critical juncture, including coronavirus issue. But no matter how much noise they make, they will not be awarded NRO.

He asked the opposition parties not to put entire nation on risk of coronavirus pandemic. He said that coronavirus was spreading very fast around the world once again. After rapid escalation in COVID-19 cases, there was no room for a single moment of omission.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Alliance Money National University All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UNICEF Warns Over 10Mln Children in 7 Countries Ma ..

2 minutes ago

US Senator to Join House Republicans in Objecting ..

2 minutes ago

AIGP orders strict action against violators on new ..

2 minutes ago

UNGA president calls all people to work together a ..

2 minutes ago

India out to find excuses for adventurism against ..

9 minutes ago

I.Coast ex-PM and opposition figure released, says ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.