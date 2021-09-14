PTI to win next general election 2023 on performance basis: Zartaj Gul

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul hoped to win next general election of 2023 on the basis of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government's performance.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday she said that the government initiated a series of welfare and development projects across the country.

Replying to a question, she said that it was the responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free, fair, transparent and peaceful election.

She said that the government sought suggestions from opposition and other stakeholders for free, fair and transparent election in 2023 using Electronic Voting Machine.

The Government is taking steps to strengthen the national institutions to hold free, fair and transparent general election in 2023, she added.