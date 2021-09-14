UrduPoint.com

PTI To Win Next General Election 2023 On Performance Basis: Zartaj Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

PTI to win next general election 2023 on performance basis: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul hoped to win next general election of 2023 on the basis of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government's performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul hoped to win next general election of 2023 on the basis of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government's performance.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday she said that the government initiated a series of welfare and development projects across the country.

Replying to a question, she said that it was the responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold free, fair, transparent and peaceful election.

She said that the government sought suggestions from opposition and other stakeholders for free, fair and transparent election in 2023 using Electronic Voting Machine.

The Government is taking steps to strengthen the national institutions to hold free, fair and transparent general election in 2023, she added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan From Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago
 Commissioner for result oriented initiatives to pr ..

Commissioner for result oriented initiatives to provide best health services

2 minutes ago
 France Works With Russia, China to Prevent Terrori ..

France Works With Russia, China to Prevent Terrorism Returning to Afghanistan - ..

2 minutes ago
 AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Comm ..

AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.