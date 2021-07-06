PTI to win next general election on performance: Akbar Ayub

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday said, PTI will win next elections on its performance and keep serving the masses with passion and zeal, as it was given a heavy mandate as compared to the previous tenure.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at village Darwaish after the inauguration of various developmental projects.

The minister claimed that, PTI would clean sweep in next general election in the province on the basis of its performance.

Akbar Ayub Khan said, KP government has presented people friendly budget which is exemplary in the history of the province while the Ehsas Kifalat cash programme and Sehat Insaf Card would change the fate of the masses.

The PTI led government was working to serve the masses as voters and votes are our strength, heavy amount of developmental funds were being spent in Haripur district for the people who had elected the PTI, he added.

Earlier, he met with different delegations and heard their grievances, Akbar Ayub also issued instructions to resolve their issues on the spot, adding said, he is always available to serve the masses.

Akbar Ayub said, there was no shortage of funds for developmental projects in KPK, as various projects were initiated in the backward and far flung areas of district Haripur.

He said, KPK would be the richest and developed province in the country in the coming few years owing to its natural resources where the issues of masses would be resolved through an automatic system.