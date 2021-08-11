PTI to win next general elections: Faisal Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would win the next general elections with thumping majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Vawda Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would win the next general elections with thumping majority.

"No one could dare to topple the PTI's government, " he said while talking to a private television channel.

The incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure without facing any trouble from the Opposition parties, he stated.

He said Opposition parties particularly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders were trying to repeat the old political exercises adding that now media and civil organizations were active that no information could be hidden from the people.

He said Imran Khan is working sincerely for Pakistan to make it a welfare state.

Replying to a question about early elections, he said the next elections could be conducted a few months earlier.