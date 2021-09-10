UrduPoint.com

PTI To Win Next General Elections With Heavy Mandate, Hopes Buppi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

PTI to win next general elections with heavy mandate, hopes Buppi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and President South Punjab, Aon Abbas Buppi said on Friday that his party would win next general elections with heavy mandate.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was not an individual rather he had become name of an ideology and thousands of Imran Khans had emerged in the country including him (Buppi) due to his visionary approach.

Addressing a maiden presser after being elevated as party South Punjab president at his residence here, Buppi thanked the leadership for his new assignment adding that the party has mandated him to unite the leadership and workers by ending differences among them.

He said that this region had always played a key role for establishing government in centre and Punjab and claimed that his party would also win with majority in next elections from South Punjab.

Senator Buppi recalled that PTI had grabbed 50 percent seats in 2018 elections from this area and added that they would mobilize the youth and workers to show 100 percent results in next elections.

Buppi said that South Punjab was strong hold of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) and he and party workers would go door-to-door to convey the massage of Prime minister Imran Khan to people of South Punjab.

Local body elections were likely to be held in March 2022 and maximum representation would be given to party workers.

About Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visit to South Punjab, Aon Abbas said that Bilawal's tour was a failed visit as no known politician from the area joined PPP.

He said that former prime minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, had showed all cards during the PPP Chairman visit and Gillani had bluffed his party Chairman.

He said that there was no name of PPP in South Punjab. However, PPP Chairman's father Asif Ali Zardari's name topped in corruption adding he said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have no agenda for welfare of masses except coming to power.

Replying a question about South Punjab province, he said that two secretariats including Multan and Bahawalpur have been established and added that province would be setup after completion of administrative requirements.

Answering another question, he informed that Punjab government has earmarked Rs 190 billion funds for the uplift of South Punjab which is the 34 percent share of provincial budget adding that the funds would only be spent on the development of this region instead of Upper Punjab due to ring fencing.

To yet another question about inflation, Buppi said that the government was taking all measures to control inflation and was also discouraging the mafias in the country.

He urged upon PTI workers to become voice of common man and helped them in resolving their problems.

He said that the offices of bureaucrats would be made accessible for laypeople.

He said that they had to follow the footprints of Prime minister who himself listened to the problems of the masses through calls regularly on television.

On this occasion, MPAs Mian Tariq Abdullah, Saleem Labar, Shahida Malik, Sabeen Gul and local office bearers were also present.

Later, he spoke to party workers who came to congratulate him on becoming South Punjab president.

