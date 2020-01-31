PTI to win next general elections with thumping majority: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the next general elections with thumping majority on the basis of its five years sterling performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the next general elections with thumping majority on the basis of its five years sterling performance.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed the hope that the PTI would form its government in all the provinces including Sindh.

He said the government had moved the country on the path of right direction of development and every coming day would be better from every passing day.

The minister said although the government was not responsible for current inflation but it was making sincere efforts for reducing it and trying to provide basic commodities to the people on cheap prices.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister was well-aware about the problems of the people and he was making efforts to strengthen economy in a bid to provide relief to the common man.

Ali Muhammad Khan said the prime minister had launched a comprehensive Ehsas and Kafaalt Programme to facilitate the down-trodden segment of the society.

To another question, he said those who made plea bargain with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which meant they had committed corruption and they were accepting corruption allegations against them, adding every corrupt must be punished according to the Constitution of the country.

He said the government had allowed to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on the medical grounds but according to his activities there he was looking healthy.

Nawaz Sharif should not hide himself behind the medical reports and he should not use those reports as a shield, he added.