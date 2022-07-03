PTI to win Punjab Assembly by-elections, claims Imran

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday claimed that his party candidates would win the by-elections for Punjab Assembly seats.

Addressing a public gathering here at the Parade Ground, he said his government had introduced electoral reforms, including electronic voting machines (EVMs) to make the electoral process transparent.

Imran Khan said the PTI government had carried out talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loan, but it had not increased inflation.

Earlier, the PTI chairman led a convoy of party workers from Rawalpindi to the Parade Ground. The PTI workers from many cities, including Rawalpindi and Islamabad, participated in the gathering.

PTI leaders including Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Ali Amin Gandapur, Pervaiz Khattak, Kanwal Shuazeb and others also addressed the meeting.