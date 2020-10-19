UrduPoint.com
PTI To Win Senate Election With Majority: Sheikh Rasheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:18 PM

PTI to win Senate election with majority: Sheikh Rasheed

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) would win the Senate election with overwhelming majority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) would win the Senate election with overwhelming majority.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed expressed these views while addressing a function in Rawalpindi.

The Minister said that the opposition parties wanted to create problems for the government to protect their vested interest.

He said that the predictions of the opposition parties would be proven wrong as the incumbent government would complete its constitutional term.

He said the opposition was working on a set agenda to destabilize the government of Imran Khan.

The elected government cannot be toppled through public meetings, particularly being organised by corrupt politicians, he added.

The Minister said the opposition parties wanted NRO from the government.

The Minister said the Armed Forces also helped civil administration in every nook and corner of the country to counter challenges like flood, Covid-19, sectarian violence and other emergencies.

Sheikh Rasheed admitted there is price hike in the country but due to hectic efforts of the government the inflation would be controlled during next couple of months .

Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the authorities concerned to take all possible steps against profiteers and hoarders.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the development projects of Nullah Leh, Hospitals in Rawalpindi would be completed in time.

He informed Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Hassan Abdal Railway Station this week.

Sheikh Rasheed has called upon the world leaders, intellectuals and international media to take notice of the atrocities committed by Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris and highlight it at global fora.

