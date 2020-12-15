PTI to win Senate election with overwhelming majority: Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the upcoming Senate election with thumping majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the upcoming Senate election with thumping majority.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not want to conduct the Senate polls because it was scared of its defeat, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said it was top most priority of the government to hold elections in transparent manner with an aim to refrain horse trading.

Replying to a question, she said the PDM Members of National Assembly belonged should had to submit their resignations to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser instead of their party leadership then the government would accept them forthwith.

She said the people had rejected the narrative of PDM in Lahore public gathering.