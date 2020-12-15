UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Win Senate Election With Overwhelming Majority: Zartaj

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:42 PM

PTI to win Senate election with overwhelming majority: Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the upcoming Senate election with thumping majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir Tuesday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the upcoming Senate election with thumping majority.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not want to conduct the Senate polls because it was scared of its defeat, she said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said it was top most priority of the government to hold elections in transparent manner with an aim to refrain horse trading.

Replying to a question, she said the PDM Members of National Assembly belonged should had to submit their resignations to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser instead of their party leadership then the government would accept them forthwith.

She said the people had rejected the narrative of PDM in Lahore public gathering.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Top

Recent Stories

Christian employees to get advance pay, pensions o ..

20 seconds ago

TI appeals political parties to resolve difference ..

22 seconds ago

Five outlaws held for dealing in "Kala Pathar"

27 seconds ago

Mourinho takes swipe at wounded Liverpool ahead of ..

4 minutes ago

Mexico's Lopez Obrador congratulates Biden on US e ..

4 minutes ago

Klopp impressed by Mourinho's revival at Spurs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.