ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would get seats of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate to continue pursuing the pro-people agenda.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was doing politics of principles and those who were using money in politics were being exposed before the nation, said Parliamentarians of South Punjab while talking to APP here.

PTI Member National Assembly from Jhang Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said her party and its allies were on the same page in senate elections.

She said it was time to defeat such elements in the politics who were playing the dirty game for many years in the senate elections.

PTI Member National Assembly Amjad Ali Khan said only a leader like Prime Minister Imran Khan could express the aspirations of the nation and the politics of the corrupt politicians was coming to an end in the country.

He said that PTI victory in the senate elections was certain and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.