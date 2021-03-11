UrduPoint.com
PTI To Win Top Senate Slots With Allies' Support: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:32 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the election for the top slots of Senate with the support of its allies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the election for the top slots of Senate with the support of its allies.

"We are fully prepared for tomorrow's (Friday) polling for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman to the disappointment of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which will again face defeat," the minister added.

He was briefing the media, flanked by Punjab Chief Minister's Special Assistant Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan about the decisions taken by the PTI's Core Committee meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Shibli Faraz said by not supporting the corrupt PDM leadership, the people had made it clear that they always backed movements to end corruption and not to the ones aimed at saving the corrupt leaders.

He said the party's core committee expressed full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan and his policies. It lauded the achievements made by the government.

Besides political matters, he said the committee discussed ways and means to strengthen the party's structure. "The PM directed the leaders to activate the party at the grassroots level and hold regular interactions with the workers," he added Referring to Maulana Fazlur Rehman's political manoeuvrings, he said the Maulana had held the so-called 'Azadi march' and returned empty handed from Islamabad without achieving his motives.

The government, he said, would not create any hurdle in the way of PDM as its upcoming march was deemed to fail. However, in case of any law and order situation, the law would take its due course, he warned.

The minister said total 99 members would cast their votes for the top slots of Senate on Friday. The PTI and its allied parties had 47 senators, while the PDM's claim of having the support of 52 members, including nine independents, was false, he added.

The PDM leadership, he said, had psychologically accepted their defeat in the election for the two Senate seats.

Dr Firdous said the core committee discussed the party's reorganization process. It also deliberated on the governance matters in Punjab and expressed its confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

She said the committee also discussed inflation and price hike, besides the public welfare initiatives being taken by the Federal Government in collaboration with the provinces.

Dr Firdous condemned the allegations leveled against the National Assembly Speaker and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for alleged horse-trading in the Senate polls.

She said the meeting also discussed various recommendations and suggestions for free, fair and transparent elections in the country as per the prime minister's vision.

