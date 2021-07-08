PTI to win upcoming AJK election with majority: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have strong candidates for forthcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and would won with majority due to its prudent policies in federation and provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have strong candidates for forthcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and would won with majority due to its prudent policies in federation and provinces.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PPP and PML-N, having their weak narratives, badly failed to deliver in AJK during their governmental tenures.

To a question, Gill underlined that all welfare schemes and projects would be launched in AJK same as launched in across the country including health card, free interest loan, development of agriculture, industrial and tourism sectors.

The Kashmiri people were well aware of poor performances of previous governments of PPP and PML-N who even looted the resources of AJK, he added.

The Federal government wanted to extend its support to AJK government for holding free, fair, transparent and peaceful election.

The government wanted to hold dialogue with opposition over all public issues but not on NRO as both the major parties seeking NRO, he added.

Many of Kashmiri leaders even did not get the tickets of both major parties including PPP and PML-N for upcoming election.

AJK peoples known that incumbent government had effectively presented the Kashmir issue at all international forums under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.