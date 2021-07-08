UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Win Upcoming AJK Election With Majority: Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:17 PM

PTI to win upcoming AJK election with majority: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have strong candidates for forthcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and would won with majority due to its prudent policies in federation and provinces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have strong candidates for forthcoming elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and would won with majority due to its prudent policies in federation and provinces.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PPP and PML-N, having their weak narratives, badly failed to deliver in AJK during their governmental tenures.

To a question, Gill underlined that all welfare schemes and projects would be launched in AJK same as launched in across the country including health card, free interest loan, development of agriculture, industrial and tourism sectors.

The Kashmiri people were well aware of poor performances of previous governments of PPP and PML-N who even looted the resources of AJK, he added.

The Federal government wanted to extend its support to AJK government for holding free, fair, transparent and peaceful election.

The government wanted to hold dialogue with opposition over all public issues but not on NRO as both the major parties seeking NRO, he added.

Many of Kashmiri leaders even did not get the tickets of both major parties including PPP and PML-N for upcoming election.

AJK peoples known that incumbent government had effectively presented the Kashmir issue at all international forums under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler honours Lt. General Saif Al Sha’far

1 hour ago

Agri Transformation Plan to help enhance yield, re ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 47 drug peddlers; recover 6232 grams ..

3 minutes ago

No Deadline Set to Solve Northern Ireland Protocol ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Children Facing Malnutrition in CAR Incr ..

3 minutes ago

410,000 people get COVID-19 jabs in division

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.