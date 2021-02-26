PTI to win upcoming Senate elections with thumping majority: Swati

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would win the upcoming Senate elections with a thumping majority

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would win the upcoming Senate elections with a thumping majority.

After getting a majority in Senate, the PTI led government would play a vibrant role in the parliament to bring revolutionary reforms in the rules and necessary legislation, he said this while talking to media during his visit to the first Construction Trade Fair- 2021, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

He said that PTI candidate Hafeez Sheikh would win the Senate seat as the PTI had a majority in the Parliament.

The minister said the PTI government was making serious efforts to tackle the real issue of inflation, besides fully concentrating on the industrial sector for economic revival.

In the coming weeks, Azam Swati said, the railway's land would be developed under a mechanism of public-private partnership for its effective use in housing, commercial industrial sectors.

He expressed confidence that the Railways, which was in a loss for the last fifty years, would come out of the fiscal deficit during the current year.

He appreciated the RCCI for holding such exhibitions and playing a vital role in boosting the trade activities.