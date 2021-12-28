UrduPoint.com

PTI Took Exemplary Initiatives Of Ehsaas Bazaars ,Says Laghari

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:49 PM

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin khan Laghari Tuesday said that the recent inflation was temporary and it would be controlled soon

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin khan Laghari Tuesday said that the recent inflation was temporary and it would be controlled soon.

Addressing a public gathering, during his visit to Ehsaas Bazaar, Laghari said that the the government was striving hard to resolve public issues on priority.

He said that different development projects have been initiated by the government to facilitate masses.

He said that Chief Minister's initiative of Ehsaas bazaar in Punjab was a revolutionary step to control inflation.

He said the government will distribute free clothes and shoes to poor on in these bazaars which will be a big relief.

The provincial minister added that the inflation was not only in Pakistan but across the world and it would be controlled soon.

He urged masses to get them registered with Ehsas Program in order to get relief through government relief package.

He said that heavy debt, corruption and expensive electricity contracts by the previous governments were one of the major causes of inflation in the country.

Citizens of Rajanpur hailed and thanked to Punjab government on establishing Ehsas bazaar in Rajanpur.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur, Ahmer Niek briefed the Minister about 12 Ehsaas bazaars across the district established by the Punjab government to decreased the poverty ratio in Rajanpur.

