PTI transforming Pakistan into welfare state: Hammad

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar Sunday said that PTI government was heading speedily towards transforming Pakistan into a welfare state in true sense of words.

He expressed these views while taking to news persons after inaugurating various developmental projects in his constituency. Provincial Trade and Industry Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal also accompanied him. Both the ministers also listened to the people of their constituency and assured them of resolving their problems at the earliest, besides issuing directives to the authorities concerned accordingly.

Hammad Azhar said that provision of relief to the common man and improving the living standard of financially suppressed people was the top most priority of the present government. He vowed that PTI government would fulfill all the promises it had made with the people during its election campaign.

Federal Minister assured that all the hospitals and educational institutions of his constituency would be upgraded so that people could have better health and education facilities at their door step.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that PTI government deemed it-self custodian of the public resource and was utilizing each penny of the public exchequer for the well-being of the common man with sincerity and commitment.

"We are all the time available for development of the area and resolving the people's problems," he assured the people.

Both the ministers jointly inaugurated developmental projects including sewerage lines in P&D colony and Mohajir Abad, and a road between Tokey Wala chowk at Syedpur and Mehboob Park, besides reviewing the work progress on other uplift projects being executed in their constituency.

Both the ministers also visited the residence of Councilor Khurram Abbas near Bhalla chowk to condol the death of his brother due to kite string. They also offered Fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.