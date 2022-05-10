(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tried to derail the democratic process in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tried to derail the democratic process in the country.

Talking to a private news channel she said if any member of any political party or any other institution was found guilty against the interest of the country or involved in any unconstitutional activities he/she would not be tolerated.

She said the PTI tried to hijack the country by using the Punjab and Federal governments through undemocratic ways but on the other hand all political partiespresented the no confidence motion against the PTI-led government and ousted them through constitutional process.

The MNA urged all political parties to work together to strengthen democratic process which was the only solution to the problems faced by the nation.