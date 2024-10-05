PTI Tried To Sabotage SCO Summit By Attacking The Capital: Dr. Musadik.
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 09:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik, stated on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attempted to sabotage the SCO summit and other high-level activities by attacking the federal capital.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that PTI's actions aimed to disrupt economic initiatives at a time when Pakistan was inviting international investment.
He further claimed that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa used official resources to attack the capital but, after failing to enter Islamabad, opted for an alternate route alone.
Dr. Malik added that PTI's sole objective is to fulfill its anti-state agenda, driven by the personal ambitions of its former chairman.
He emphasized the importance of blocking PTI's actions, referencing their involvement in anti-state incidents such as those on May 9.
