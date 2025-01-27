PTI Tries To Get Relief On Different Cases: Ahsan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had
tried to get relief on different cases. PTI had struggled for NRO from the government, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI leader had made efforts to get rid of the cases including Al-Qadir Trust and 190 million pound case, he said.
PTI was also seeking help from a foreign country for the release of PTI founder from jail, he said.
PTI had used many tactics to pressurize the government for NRO, he said. PTI founder was facing different cases and the courts could decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis of evidence, he said.
Recent Stories
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
Nasdaq slumps on Chinese AI upstart, Nvidia loses some $400 bn in value
S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests
Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues
SCCF grants approval of funds for SIPMR, Cadet College Sanghar
Police started crackdown on dogfight gambling: 35 arrested in Attock
PTI tries to get relief on different cases: Ahsan
Spain's Euro 2024 winning coach De la Fuente extends contract
Abdulla Al Hamed engages with UAE media students, stressing importance of empowe ..
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails lawyers for safeguarding democra ..
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advisor suggests PTI to attend dialogue session for resolving political issues2 minutes ago
-
Police started crackdown on dogfight gambling: 35 arrested in Attock2 minutes ago
-
PTI tries to get relief on different cases: Ahsan2 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hails lawyers for safeguarding democracy39 minutes ago
-
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor1 hour ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh1 hour ago
-
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi1 hour ago
-
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi1 hour ago
-
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness1 hour ago
-
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters1 hour ago
-
Chiniot Festival to be held in February1 hour ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues1 hour ago