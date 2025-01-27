PTI tries to get relief on different cases: Ahsan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), had

tried to get relief on different cases. PTI had struggled for NRO from the government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI leader had made efforts to get rid of the cases including Al-Qadir Trust and 190 million pound case, he said.

PTI was also seeking help from a foreign country for the release of PTI founder from jail, he said.

PTI had used many tactics to pressurize the government for NRO, he said. PTI founder was facing different cases and the courts could decide the fate of PTI founder on the basis of evidence, he said.