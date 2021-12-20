PTI truly believes in democracy: Zartaj Gul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a democratic party as it had strong believe in democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the PTI was a federation level party and it had deep roots all over the country.

She said people of the country love Prime Minister Imran Khan as they knew that he (PM) was the only political leader of the country who had full capabilities to resolve all national issues amicably.

The minister said the party was fully intact and its all political allied parties were fully supporting the PTI in every time of need.

She said the incumbent government wanted to hold free,fair and transparent elections in the country and wanted to use modern technology for the purpose but the opposition was not ready to support the government in this regard because they were habitual in rigging the elections.

Replying to a question, she said the PTI must analyse its defeat in Local Bodies election in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

Zartaj Gul said whether PTI win the elections or lost its leadership would not escape from the country just like the PML-N leadership who were declared absconder from the courts, adding the PML-N almost wiped out from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To another question, she said the incumbent government would win the next general elections with thumping majority on the basis of its five years performance.