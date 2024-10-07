PTI Trying To Create Hurdles To Stop Economic Progress In The Country: Musadiq
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 10:33 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership is trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership is trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country. PTI made protest demonstration and organized public rallies during
the visit of foreign delegation to Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.
PTI leaders are playing politics of agitation with the government, he said adding that they should avoid creating troubles in the country. Saudi delegation, SCO conference and other important programs are going to be held in the couple of days, he
informed.
The PTI should desist from spreading anarchy and come forward for talks with the government to resolve political
issues, he said. The government is ready to initiate dialogue with the PTI leaders in the larger national interest, he said.
Recent Stories
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy
JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed
Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry remembe ..
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews anti-dengue campaign
PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari
KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to probe alleged police raid on KP ..
LHC disposes of petition against PTI's 2014 sit-in
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 absconders involved in heinous crime held22 seconds ago
-
Court issues arrest warrants against Gandapur13 minutes ago
-
JUI-F announces new executive committee for KP13 minutes ago
-
DC vows to address citizens' concerns under open door policy4 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief urges unified Muslim strategy against Israeli aggression4 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker issues production orders of two MPAs, six resolutions passed4 minutes ago
-
Healthcare professionals observed ‘Gaza Solidarity Day’4 minutes ago
-
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews anti-dengue campaign42 seconds ago
-
PTI’s warriors attacked federation with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari43 seconds ago
-
KP Assembly constitutes 11 members committee to probe alleged police raid on KP House45 seconds ago
-
LHC disposes of petition against PTI's 2014 sit-in46 seconds ago
-
PM visits Chinese embassy to condole over Karachi incident11 seconds ago