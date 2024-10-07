Open Menu

PTI Trying To Create Hurdles To Stop Economic Progress In The Country: Musadiq

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 10:33 PM

PTI trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country: Musadiq

Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership is trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership is trying to create hurdles to stop economic progress in the country. PTI made protest demonstration and organized public rallies during

the visit of foreign delegation to Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI leaders are playing politics of agitation with the government, he said adding that they should avoid creating troubles in the country. Saudi delegation, SCO conference and other important programs are going to be held in the couple of days, he

informed.

The PTI should desist from spreading anarchy and come forward for talks with the government to resolve political

issues, he said. The government is ready to initiate dialogue with the PTI leaders in the larger national interest, he said.

