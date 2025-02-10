Open Menu

PTI Trying To Create Rift Among Institutions: Rana

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 11:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

is trying to create rift among national institutions. PTI had been using social media tools for driving propaganda to gain personal interest, he said while talking to a private television channel, he said.

In reply to a question about dialogue with the Opposition, he said Opposition benches should discuss national issues

at the forum of the Parliament. To a question, he said that PTI should avoid defaming national institution. To another question regarding Fazal ur Rehman, he said we should have meeting with JUI-F leader for guidance.

About Pakistan Peoples Party, he said there is a committee to hold talks with coalition partners. All genuine reservation of coalition partners would be removed through discussion, he added.

