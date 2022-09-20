PTI trying to damage economy through public meetings, long march threats: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was trying to damage economy through public meetings and planning for a long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Atta Tarar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was trying to damage economy through public meetings and planning for a long march.

Imran Khan was inciting public against the government to destroy fragile economy, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Imran Khan, he said, was passing through depression phases after losing power.

In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan had played negative role in foreign relation matters.

Appreciating the efforts of incumbent government, SAPM said that present leadership was trying to improve the ties of Pakistan with all countries.

Voicing serious concerns over the nefarious agenda of PTI leader, he said, Imran Khan was using religion card to regain power.

He said that PTI leaders had become greedy and trying to stir chaos in the country for personal gains.

He said Shaukat Tarin had made calls to finance ministers of two provinces (KP and Punjab) for sabotaging agreements of Pakistan with international organizations.

He said the coalition government was making all out efforts to streamline the system and for this all tough decisions had been taken to provide relief to masses.