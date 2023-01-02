UrduPoint.com

PTI Trying To Damage Political System For Personal Gains: Federal Minister For Planning And Development Ahsan Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), was trying to damage the democratic and political system for personal gains

Imran Khan has lost popularity among the masses due to corruption scandals, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI leader has a court trial in the United States on fund raising issues, he added. He said that a massive misappropriation has been found in funds raising.

Commenting on the reservation of the Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM), over local government elections, he said the Central government would address genuine grievances of coalition partners in Karachi.

Stressing on collective efforts of the coalition partners, he said there is a dire need to rebuild fewer privileged areas of the provinces.

To a question about the next elections, he said the PML-N would continue the development works in the provincial parts after winning the general elections. To another question about the plan Nawaz Sharif, he said the health of the PML-N leader has been improving day-by-day in London.

He hoped that before the next elections, Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan for the leading campaign. To another question about the weak economy, he said Pakistan is not facing any crunch in the economic sector.

