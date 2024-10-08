PTI Trying To Derail Economic Progress Of Pakistan: Bilawal
Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 11:37 PM
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is trying to derail the economic progress of Pakistan. PTI’s politics is harmful for the development of this country, he said while talking to a private television channel
PPP is stand with the government for all positive works, he said.
He appreciated the government’s steps for providing relief to people and reducing inflation. Commenting on constitutional amendment, he said the constitutional amendment would be made with consensus of the political parties. He, however said that the government is trying to bring the constitutional amendment before Oct 25.
