PTI trying to halt visits of top leaders coming Pakistan for investment: Mian Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to avoid halting visits of top leaders coming to Pakistan for investment purpose.

Imran Khan's protest demonstration and sit-in had created a lot of disturbance for investors and Chinese leaders, who was earlier planning to visit Pakistan for enhancing business ties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that PTI leaders had announced to restart their long march from Wazirabad to sabotage peaceful environment of the country.

Saudi leadership, he said, was also planning to visit Pakistan for investment purpose but PTI had launched the long march to damage the peaceful environment.

He urged Imran Khan to desist from adopting unconstitutional manner to regain power. The minister said law enforcement agencies would take action if anyone found involved in damaging public and private property. He said writ of the State would be ensured at all costs.

Commenting on baseless allegations leveled by the PTI chairman against the government, he said Imran Khan should bring solid evidence.

He said blaming rival party without valid evidence was harmful for state institutions and political system.

In reply to a question about using provinces machinery for PTI's long march, he said provincial governments were using state resources to attack national institutions.