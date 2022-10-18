PTI trying to occupy parliament through unconstitutional means: Naveed Qamar

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday said that PTI was trying to occupy parliament through unconstitutional means

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Tuesday said that PTI was trying to occupy parliament through unconstitutional means.

Talking to a private television channel he categorically stated that no one would be allowed to disrupt law and order situation in the country.

Strict action would be taken if anyone found involved in damaging the public property, he warned.

Replying to a question about early elections, he said the general election would be conducted as per schedule and the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure.

To another question about appointment of army chief, he said Prime Minister holds the right to select the army chief on merit. About result of by elections, he said the PPP had snatched two seats of PTI in the recent elections.

