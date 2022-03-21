UrduPoint.com

PTI Trying To Protect Political System From Horse-trading: Shibli Faraz

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to protect the political system from horse-trading

The Opposition parties were promoting horse-trading to pollute the democratic and political system of the country, he said while talking to a private television channel. Criticizing the ideology of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party leader was standing behind the Pakistan Muslim League-N, and Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), for personal interests.

Bilawal Bhutto was damaging the ideology of PPP for personal gains, he regretted. Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and PML-N leaders had been using derogatory remarks against Ex Prime Minister of PPP Benazir Bhuttoo, he stated. The PTI, he said was making efforts to protect the political system of the country from negative agendaof opposition parties.

He said the PTI government had saved billions of Dollars by solving Reko-Diq case and other crucial matters through legal experts. He also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for discussing Islamophobia and highlighting Kashmir cause at United Nations.

