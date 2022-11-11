UrduPoint.com

PTI Trying To Sabotage Saudi Leadership's Visit To Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Chairman PTI was trying to sabotage the Saudi leadership visit to Pakistan through its long march.

PTI was making efforts to create unrest in the country through long march, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Army Chief's appointment he said the appointment would be made on merit and discussion was underway and the procedure described in the Constitution would be adopted in this regard.

Khawaja Asif said the prime minister held discussion with Nawaz Sharif regarding the appointment of new army chief. He, however said the procedure would be followed and the appointment would be made on merit.

In reply to a question about martial law, he said Imran Khan was making all out efforts to drag army into politics.

