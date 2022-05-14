UrduPoint.com

PTI Trying To Spread Hatred: Tarar

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy General Secretary Ata Tarar on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was trying to spread religious hatred by insisting to hold public gathering at Christian community's place in Sialkot

Talking to the media, he said it was no more a political matter but has become a religious one as the representatives of Christian community had also filed a writ petition to bar the PTI by holding gathering at their place.

He pointed out that there were many other places available for the PTI to hold the meeting, however, if they wanted to create a chaotic situation in the name of political activity, that could not be allowed.

He said that many places including Sialkot stadium and other grounds were vacant for political gatherings. Attempts to turn the matter into a religious issue by the PTI leaders would not be permitted, he added.

The constitution of the country ensured protection of rights to the minorities as they were also equal and the provincial government would take every step to protect their rights and would not allow spreading religious hatred.

Ata Tarar said the PTI leadership should refrain from spreading religious hatredas sentiments of the Christian brethren were being hit by using their land forcefully.

