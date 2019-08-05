PTI Ulema wing organizes Sufi conference

Ulema Mashaikh Wing of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf organized a Faizan-e-Auliya conference at Astana-e-Auliya Sabriya Shalimar Bagh here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Ulema Mashaikh Wing of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf organized a Faizan-e-Auliya conference at Astana-e-Auliya Sabriya Shalimar Bagh here on Monday.

Pir Syed Abrar Ahmed Shah Gilani presided over the conference while Syed Sarwar Hussain Chishti from Ajmer Sharif India specially participated in the event.

Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Kot Mathan Sharif Allama Asghar Arif Chishti, Khawaja Moinuddin Koreja, Syed Ashiq Hussain, Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Syed Mazhar Hussain Naqvi, Syed Kamran Sarwar Chishti, Pir Akhtar Rasool Qadri, Dr. Amjad Hussain Chishti, Syed Owais-ur-Rehman Keilani, Khwaja Akmal Owaisi and other leaders from different schools of thoughts were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference, speakers stressed the need for promoting the real message of islam based on peace, harmony and respect. They said that Sufism highlighted the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and the whole world could become a heaven of peace by following the teachings of the saints.

They added that Islam never supported terrorism and sectarianism. They urged the government to make the teachings of saints a part of the education system.

The speakers also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of armed forces of Pakistan for their sacrifices to defend the country.