UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Ulema Wing Organizes Sufi Conference

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:07 PM

PTI Ulema wing organizes Sufi conference

Ulema Mashaikh Wing of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf organized a Faizan-e-Auliya conference at Astana-e-Auliya Sabriya Shalimar Bagh here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Ulema Mashaikh Wing of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf organized a Faizan-e-Auliya conference at Astana-e-Auliya Sabriya Shalimar Bagh here on Monday.

Pir Syed Abrar Ahmed Shah Gilani presided over the conference while Syed Sarwar Hussain Chishti from Ajmer Sharif India specially participated in the event.

Sajjada Nasheen Darbar Kot Mathan Sharif Allama Asghar Arif Chishti, Khawaja Moinuddin Koreja, Syed Ashiq Hussain, Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Syed Mazhar Hussain Naqvi, Syed Kamran Sarwar Chishti, Pir Akhtar Rasool Qadri, Dr. Amjad Hussain Chishti, Syed Owais-ur-Rehman Keilani, Khwaja Akmal Owaisi and other leaders from different schools of thoughts were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference, speakers stressed the need for promoting the real message of islam based on peace, harmony and respect. They said that Sufism highlighted the teachings of Islam in the subcontinent and the whole world could become a heaven of peace by following the teachings of the saints.

They added that Islam never supported terrorism and sectarianism. They urged the government to make the teachings of saints a part of the education system.

The speakers also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of armed forces of Pakistan for their sacrifices to defend the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Martyrs Shaheed Education Ajmer Bagh Event From Government

Recent Stories

Emotional Steve Smith revels in Ashes centuries

54 seconds ago

Lyon bowls Australia to crushing win against Engla ..

56 seconds ago

Austria highest court ends row over Hitler birth h ..

58 seconds ago

July hottest month measured, 2019 set to be among ..

59 seconds ago

Senator urged Int'l community to take notice of In ..

1 minute ago

Swearing-in ceremony of appointed office-bearers o ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.