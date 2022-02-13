PTI Umar Amin leads as vote count continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate for Tehsil Mayor D.I Khan ,Umar Amin Khan Gandapur has secured a big margin of over 20 thousands votes against JUI- F candidate as vote counting is underway.

According to election result announced by PTI election cell so far , Umar Amin Gandapur has bagged 45336 from 150 polling stations out of total 302 and JUI- F candidate has obtained 22362 votes.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in a tweet message has congratulated, Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI workers on defeating JUI-F in its home constituency earlier in general elections and now in local government elections.

He said that a person who couldn't protect his home constituency wants to topple the government.