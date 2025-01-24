PTI undermined dialogue process with negative politics: Barrister Aqeel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister Barrister Aqeel Malik said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) wasted the opportunity for constructive engagement despite the government had often extended an invitation to join the dialogue process.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI failed to adhere to agreed timelines, creating unnecessary urgency over deadlines already decided during earlier discussions.

He accused PTI of using the government’s negotiation team as a "showpiece" while continuing the negative politics behind-the-scene, questioning the party's intentions from the outset.

"If they had genuine intent, they would have respected the negotiation process," he added.

Answering a question regarding the PECA act, he said that criticizing the act without fully understanding it is unfair. He highlighted that concerns over misinformation and the misuse of AI to create fabricated videos, including those targeting political figures and state institutions, are being raised worldwide. He stated that such actions violate both ethical and legal boundaries.