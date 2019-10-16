UrduPoint.com
PTI Undertaking Several Programmes To Alleviate Poverty: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 08:06 PM

PTI undertaking several programmes to alleviate poverty: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar terming the poverty as the root cause of societal disorder, stressed the need for overcoming economic injustice

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar terming the poverty as the root cause of societal disorder, stressed the need for overcoming economic injustice.

Poverty alleviation was imperative for overcoming the menace of fanaticism, he said in his message on the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

The chief minister said the unjust distribution of resources increased the divide between the rich and the poor.

In order to overcome poverty, he said, solid planning and advance effective steps were needed to be adopted.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was undertaking a number of programmes to alleviate poverty, he added.

Buzdar said raising the living standard of common man was part of governmental priorities and the rich should also play their role in that regard.

The Day stressed that every member of the society should lend a helping hand on the matter and provide an opportunity to take necessary steps for lessening the difficulties of those who were living a wretched life, he added.

