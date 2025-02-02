PTI Unfit For Dialogue, Finds Comfort In Conflict: Senator Siddiqui
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The spokesperson for the Government Negotiation Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) latest approach is not a new strategy but rather a return to its traditional confrontational politics.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI had merely returned to their original confrontational approach, which had historically defined their political playbook.
He said that their involvement in negotiations had been an unfamiliar and uncomfortable role, prompting their retreat back to a more aggressive stance.
He said that the PTI’s engagement in negotiations had always been a facade, masking its actual goal of securing the release of founder PTI. He disclosed that during the talks, opposition representatives were persistently sought "facilitation" for the release of PTI leaders, although they never explicitly demanded an executive order from the Prime Minister.
Regarding future of dialogue, he said that PTI had effectively closed the doors to negotiations, even after the Prime Minister’s fresh proposal for dialogue.
He said that while negotiation committees may still exist technically, the practical avenues for talks had been shut.
Answering a question he dismissed speculation about a Grand Alliance forming in support of the opposition’s confrontational politics. He said that no "civilized political party," including Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F, would align with a movement centered on riots, destruction, and street violence. He credited Fazlur Rehman for avoiding divisive and violent politics in the past and doubted that he would risk his party’s credibility by joining forces with disruptive elements.
