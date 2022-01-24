PTI, United Opposition win one seat each of AJK Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) : Jan 24 (APP):The nominee of Azad Jammu Kashmir's ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Sardar Sayab Khalid and United Opposition's joint candidate Malik Muhammad Hanif Monday won the elections to couple of the vacant seats of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, held in the State metropolis.

According to the official results, announced by the Returning Officer and Secretary AJK Elections Commission Muhammad Ghazenfer Khan, the PTI's triumphant Sardar Sayab Khalid bagged 31 votes.

Similarly the joint nominee of the united Opposition Malik Muhammad Hanif secured 19 votes emerging victorious in the elections.

50 out of total of 53 members of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly exercised their right of vote to elect two members of the AJK Council, stated to be the Upper House of the AJK Parliament.

The polling started at 10.00 a.m and continued till 2.00 p.m without any pause.

APP / AHR.