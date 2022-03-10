UrduPoint.com

PTI United Under Leadership Of PM Imran Khan : Aliya Hamza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 01:24 PM

PTI united under leadership of PM Imran Khan : Aliya Hamza

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is united under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership and all allied political parties are part of government and their legitimate reservations would be addressed on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is united under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership and all allied political parties are part of government and their legitimate reservations would be addressed on priority.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that opposition parties would not succeed in any move against the government as their negative agenda had made us more powerful and united.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a true leader of the country as well as Muslim Ummah, she said, adding, the opposition is like a storm in a small cup of tea that will never build any pressure on the government.

She said that PM Imran Khan has experienced to play better in any tough condition Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar related news are just rumors as the main objective of these rumors is to stop development work in the province.

"We are all united and would remain so in future as well," she added.

She further said that propaganda launched by the opposition would never create any disunity in the PTI ranks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Storm Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Cuban Peso Commerce Muslim All Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Bilawal wants legal action against PM’s threat t ..

Bilawal wants legal action against PM’s threat to Zardari

10 minutes ago
 MoHR, INGAD organized several events to celebrate ..

MoHR, INGAD organized several events to celebrate contributions of women

11 seconds ago
 Thailand makes green push with floating hydro-sola ..

Thailand makes green push with floating hydro-solar power project

15 seconds ago
 Conservative Yoon wins tight South Korean presiden ..

Conservative Yoon wins tight South Korean presidential race

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, 1 ..

Malaysia reports 30,246 new COVID-19 infections, 113 new deaths

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand to scale down COVID-19 managed isolati ..

New Zealand to scale down COVID-19 managed isolation facilities as 21,015 commun ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>