PTI unopposed Senator-elect, MPAs meet Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :PTI unopposed Senator-elect Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry and other MPAs called on the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Thursday.

The chief minister congratulated the newly elected senators of PTI and its ally party PML-Q and expressed best wishes for them.

He said that through a successful strategy in Punjab, senators had been elected unopposed and the attempts of horse-trading had been failed, adding that transparency won in Punjab and those who were offering bids remained disappointed.

He said the PTI government had upheld the cause of democratic traditions in Punjab and termed the unopposed election of PTI and PML-Q candidates was a welcoming sign. Transparent elections strengthened the democracy, he added.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Hashim Dogar, Ijaz Alam, Muhammad Akhlaq, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Raja Yasir Humayun, former minister Asad Khokhar, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Aun Chaudhry and MPAs were present on this occasion.