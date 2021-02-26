UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Unopposed Senator-elect, MPAs Meet Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:24 AM

PTI unopposed Senator-elect, MPAs meet Chief Minister

PTI unopposed Senator-elect Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry and other MPAs called on the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :PTI unopposed Senator-elect Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhry and other MPAs called on the Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Thursday.

The chief minister congratulated the newly elected senators of PTI and its ally party PML-Q and expressed best wishes for them.

He said that through a successful strategy in Punjab, senators had been elected unopposed and the attempts of horse-trading had been failed, adding that transparency won in Punjab and those who were offering bids remained disappointed.

He said the PTI government had upheld the cause of democratic traditions in Punjab and termed the unopposed election of PTI and PML-Q candidates was a welcoming sign. Transparent elections strengthened the democracy, he added.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Hashim Dogar, Ijaz Alam, Muhammad Akhlaq, Dr. Akhtar Malik, Raja Yasir Humayun, former minister Asad Khokhar, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Aun Chaudhry and MPAs were present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Democracy Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Firdous Ashiq Awan Awn Chaudry Government Best Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince visits IDEX, NAVDEX 2021

1 hour ago

US House to Start Working on George Floyd Police R ..

2 minutes ago

UN Greatly Concerned by Situation in Armenia, Urge ..

2 minutes ago

US Senate Confirms Jennifer Granholm to Be Biden's ..

2 minutes ago

El Salvador Becomes First Malaria-Free State in Ce ..

2 minutes ago

Woman burnt to death in fire incident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.